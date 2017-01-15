Softball championship to be held in St. Joseph

For the first time St. Joseph is hosting the Heart of America Athletic Conference’s softball championship.

The tournament will take place May 3-6 at the Bill McKinney Heritage Park Complex. The event will bring ten teams, coaches and fans (family & friends) to our community for 4 days. The St. Joseph Visitors Bureau estimates the economic impact of the tournament is over $100,000.

The bureau said while the Heart of American Baseball Championship has been hosted in St. Joseph in past year this will be the first time for the softball championship.

“Our goal is to increase the student-athlete and coach experience and feel that St. Joseph has a great facility along with the experience to enhance championship amenities for everyone,” said Lori Thomas, Heart of America Commissioner.

The NAIA Heart of America Athletic Conference consists of; Avila University, Baker University, Benedictine College, Central Methodist University, Clarke University, Culver-Stockton College, Evangel University, Graceland University, Grand View University, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Missouri Valley College, Mount Mercy University, Peru State College and William Penn University.