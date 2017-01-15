Upcoming event offers supplies for outdoor activities

Plan for the next camping, fishing or hunting trip at the St. Joseph Sport, RV and Boat Show next weekend.

The family friendly event at the Civic Arena will feature a large display of RVs, campers, boats, ATVs and more. There will also be fishing, hunting and camping exhibits.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will be on hand with up-to-date state information on hunting and fishing. There will also be opportunities to learn about mushroom hunting and for kids to learn how to cast, and catch and release fish.

The St. Joseph Sport, RV and Boat Show will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $6 for adults and free for age 16 and under.

For more information, contact Wendy Losson at (816) 676-0239 or click here.