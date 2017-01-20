Atchison, Kan. man who died in Platte County crash identified

Authorities have identified the man who died Wednesday in a two vehicle crash in Platte County.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office said Donald G. Warf, 51 of Atchison, Kan. was the man killed in the crash on MO 92 Highway near Bethel Road.

As we previously reported, shortly after 7:30 a.m. emergency personnel responded to a two vehicle crash on MO 92 in Central Platte County. He said Warf was driving a 1986 Chevrolet El Camino traveling east on MO 92 Hwy when he lost control of his vehicle, slid sideways and crossed over into the westbound lane of MO 92 Highway. The Chevrolet El Camino was then hit by a 2000 Buick Century driven by Joshua T. Ross, 33 of Platte City who was traveling west on MO 92 Highway. Warf was pronounced dead at the scene. Ross was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shanks said while a preliminary investigation indicates the weather conditions may have been a contributing factor, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office Crash Team is still investigating the cause at this time.