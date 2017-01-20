Obituaries January 18th

Roger A. Day

1953-2017

Roger A. Day, 63, Faucett, Missouri passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at Mosaic Life Care.

He was born May 7, 1953 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Roy and Rebecca (Robinson) Day, they preceded him in death.

Roger married Shirley Mae Dickerson August 16, 1980, she survives of the home.

He was a welding teacher for Hillyard Technical Center for thirty- eight years, retiring in 2013. After retirement he continued his love for welding and farming.

Roger was a pilot and loved aviation and was a member of E.A.A. Chapter in Liberty, Missouri, A.W.S. and N.R.A. member. He was also a member of SKILLSUSA and worked with them at the local, state and national levels, volunteering his time for the kids for over twenty-five years. Roger loved his Harley Davidson motorcycles. He was good at making people feel welcome and always took the time to stop and listen to what they had to say. Roger was an animated story teller and will always be remembered as “favorite Uncle Roger” to many.

Additional survivors include sister, Carrol Seals, (husband Cleveland), Sulphur Springs, Texas; brother, Dallas Day, Faucett, Missouri; uncle, Bobby Robinson; aunt, Barbara Robinson, St. Joseph.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 1:30 to 2:30 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Hillyard Technical Center for scholarships in honor of Roger A. Day. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Clyde William “Billy” Ray, Jr.

1935-2017

Clyde William “Billy” Ray, Jr., 81, Savannah, Missouri passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2017.

He was born in Savannah, Missouri to Clyde and Mary (Williams) Ray Sr., they preceded him in death.

Billy married Rosalie Hiatt December 29, 1957, and they recently celebrated their 59th wedding Anniversary.

He was a devoted, loving, husband, father and grandfather. Billy was a member of Wyatt Park Baptist Church and an avid drag racing fan. Billy won the Super Stock World Championship in 1975. He loved all forms of racing, whether he was participating or just watching.

He was also preceded in death by brothers, Caryl and Keith Ray; and grandson, Scott Thompson.

Additional survivors include children, Vicky Thompson (Randy), Brenda Van Natta (J.E.), Rhonda Wilkerson (Greg), Ricky Ray (Dawn), and Rodney Ray (Kandice); grandchildren, Kate, Miranda, Laura, Rachel, Nathan, Christian, Grace, Daniel, Garrett, Christi, Ann, Jason and Justen; seventeen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Savannah City Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Margaret Jean (Ferguson) Eslinger

1946-2017

Margaret Jean (Ferguson) Eslinger 70, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at a St. Joseph health care center. She was born October 9, 1946. She attended James Catholic Church. Margaret was preceded in death by mother, Neva Willis-Feurt, father Jack Willis, husbands, Guy H. Ferguson, Charles Eslinger, son, Johnathon Ferguson. Survivors: daughter, Tonya Ferguson, friends, Matt and Denise Mereness, step daughter, Kathy Barker, and several cousins including Larry Osman of Albany, MO.

Graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 12:30 pm, at the Leavenworth National Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the St. James Building Renovation fund.

James “Jim” Patrick Doolan

1927-2017

James (Jim) Patrick Doolan, 89, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at Carriage Square in St. Joseph following a brief illness. He was born September 7, 1927, and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri, the son of the late Fred and Theresa (Kilkenney) Doolan, and was a proud and lifelong resident of the City he loved and appreciated. He was preceded in death of his parents, wife of 53 years, Frances (Mihelic) Doolan, who had passed in December 2009, infant son James Patrick Doolan.; brothers Ed, Bill, Jerry, and his sister Margaret Boos. Jim is survived by his sons , David Doolan, Joseph Doolan (Becky), and his daughters; Barbara Rich (Vernon), Maureen Hershewe (Joseph), Kathleen Howard (Dave) , a brother Gene (Edna) Doolan, 14 grandchildren, 8 great-grandsons, 2 great-granddaughters, nieces, nephews, cousins and many close and wonderful friends, all who were near and dear to him. After graduating from St. Patrick’s Grade School, Jim continued his Catholic education and graduated from the former Christian Brothers High School, and the St. Joseph Junior College. He met his wonderful wife, Frances Mihelic and they were married in 1956 at St. James Catholic Church. He retired after 30 years of service of the United States Postal service in 1988. Besides being blessed with a wonderful wife and family, Jim had earned and accomplished much during his life. He was a Navy Veteran -WWII; Past Commander and Finance Officer and Lifetime Member- 359 Fourth District -American Legion; Lifetime Member of the Knights of Columbus Council 571; Charter Member of Ancient Order of Hibernians; and Member of the South side Progressive Club. Humbly, Jim was a faithful member of St. James Catholic Church, St. James Holy Name Society and St. Vincent De Paul. Being of Irish decent and often referred to by friends and family as Seamus (Gaelic for James), he took great pride in coordinating and participating with the float on the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade. This was Jim’s simple way of celebrating all the lives before him, thanksgiving for the present and the faith for the future of hopes, dreams and aspirations for everyone. A celebration and toast to life itself. Slainte Jim!! Jim had a great passion for all sports, but above all he had a great appreciation for the game of baseball; and especially listening (prior to televised games) and watching the KC Royals with cold beer in hand. He also rooted on the KC Chiefs. Jim had many devotions and adorations in his life; Our Lord Above All, parents, wife Frances, his children, siblings, grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews, and many friends; including the special place he held in his heart for the wonderful caregivers at Country Squire and Carriage Square and to his attending medical care providers; physicians, nurses and aids at Mosaic. I could not stay another day, to love, to laugh, to work or play; tasks left undone must stay that way. And if my parting has left a void, then fill it with remembered joy and God bless to all of you. Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 AM Saturday, St. James Catholic Church, Father Evan Harkins Celebrant. Parish Rosary will be recited at 5:30 PM Friday, with the family to receive friends until 8:00 PM Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery, with military honors. Memorials are requested to the St. James Building Renovation fund.