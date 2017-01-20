Semi driver injured in rollover on 36 Highway

A man was taken to the hospital Friday morning after a semi rollover near Stewartsville.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, John Joplin, 50 of Illinois was driving a 2017 Peterbilt westbound on US 36 Highway in DeKalb County shortly before 4 a.m. when the crash took place just two miles west of Stewartsville. According to the patrol, the semi went off the north side of the road, hit a ditch and an embankment then went off the north side of the roadway again and rollover over.

Joplin was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment of what was described as moderate injuries.