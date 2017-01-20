Who is Sonny Perdue?

By now, agriculture is familiar with his name, but what about the history behind Donald Trump’s nominee for Agriculture Secretary? Former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue is set to become the next Agriculture Secretary if confirmed by the U.S. Senate. After switching parties, the now 70-year old was first elected as Georgia’s governor in 2003 and was the state’s first Republican Governor in nearly a century. In his two terms as governor, Perdue presided over the state’s top-ranked agricultural economy. Perdue is a trained veterinarian but is more familiar with crop production. He is a founding partner for AGrow Star, a grain business with 11 elevator locations across Georgia and South Carolina, according to DTN. At the time of the announcement, he was serving on several boards, including the National Grain and Feed Association and the Georgia Agribusiness Council. Perdue also served as president of the Southeastern Grain and Feed Association in 1988. He will be taking over for former Secretary Vilsack after he left office early last Friday.