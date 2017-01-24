Obituaries January 21-22

Katherine “Honey” Hopper

1925-2017

Katherine “Honey” Hopper, 91, Elwood, Kansas passed away Friday, January 21, 2017 at a local healthcare facility.

She was born September 12, 1925 in Leona, Kansas.

Katherine married James Hopper on February 2, 1951, who survives the home.

She helped for many years run the concession stand and ball club for Elwood, and later helped with HUD housing,

She enjoyed her flower and water gardens. She also loved to spend time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Mary (Molinare) Bottiger.

Survivors also include children, Tim Hopper (Lee Anne) and Shari Brewer (Gary); six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Jack L. Allen

1941-2017

Jack Lee Allen, 75, of Robinson, died Saturday evening, January 21, 2017 at the Hiawatha Community Hospital.

Jack was born at Robinson, April 2, 1941, one of three children born to Asa and Ruth Haney Allen and moved with his family at a young age to Bellevue, Nebraska. He grew up there where he attended school and graduated high school. Jack spent his working life in Bellevue: worked for the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce a number of years, and later served as director to the SAC Museum, at that time located at Offutt AFB, before retiring and returning to Robinson. He spent many hours working and volunteering at the Robinson Community Store.

Jack was a member of the Air Force Association. To say Jack was a Nebraska Husker fan was an understatement! He held season tickets to their games for many, many years.

Survivors include two brothers: Jerry Allen of Bellevue, Jim Allen of Waterloo, NE; nieces: Julie Grace and Michelle Allen; a nephew Jeff Allen; and good friends and caregiver to Jack, the Brian Stroud family.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister Mary Jeanne Allen

It was Jack’s wish to be cremated with no formal service being planned.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Robinson Community Store, sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha 66434.

Leola “Pinky” (Cochrane) Stanton

1925-2017

Leola “Pinky” (Cochrane) Stanton born February 11, 1925 in Mound City, Missouri, died Saturday, January 21, 2017 due to complications from flu and prolonged illness. Her husband for almost 70 years, Keith Stanton and children, Sarah and Joe were at her bedside at Shady Lawn Nursing Home.

Leola trained for nursing at Sisters Hospital in St. Joseph and had a long career in various areas of nursing, changing the lives of many patients, families, students, co-workers, and friends.

She will be missed by them as well as her other children, Ralph, Paul and K.C.,grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, as well as all of those who provided her excellent care during her illness.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Friday, St. Rose Lima, Savannah, Missouri. Interment Savannah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association or donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Eleanor Mae “Ellie” Stark

1926-2017

Eleanor Mae “Ellie” Stark, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday, January 22, 2017.

She was born July 31, 1926 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Dick and Mary (Owens) Bridenthal, they preceded her in death.

Eleanor married H.L. “Pat” Stark November 14, 1950, he preceded her in death on May 1, 2005.

She attended NWMSU and St. Joseph Junior College. Eleanor taught at Hyde School and later owned and operated the local Dairy Queen stores with her husband.

Eleanor was a thoughful, loving, caring and nurturing person to her family and friends, especially her many generations of DQ girls. She was a longtime member of Patee Park Baptist Church and also belonged to the Neely School Lunch Bunch for twenty years. Eleanor was a sports fanatic, she loved her Royals, Chiefs and even Nascar racing.

She was also preceded in death by brother, Kenneth Bridenthal; sister, Margaret Macier; and granddaughter, Shawna Lysaght.

Additional survivors include daughter, Patricia Ashlock (Tom); step-daughter, Gigi Binnicker (Bob, deceased); brother-in-law, Henry “Hank” Macier; grandchildren, Shelley McClain, Bill McClain, Jordan Ashlock (Alison), Cathy Halterman, Robbie Golubski (Mike), Kelly Hunter, Stephanie West (Rick); great-grandchildren, Jillian and Sadie Lysaght, Mckinley and Nora Ashlock, Amanda Lewis, Justin Golubski, Lauren Lammers, Cody Halterman, Ashley and Cole West, Angela Rohr; great-great grandchildren, Lila, Scarlett and Aubrey; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; very special niece, Denise Sims.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to Mosaic Hospice or Patee Park Baptist Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Raymond Potter Cook Sr.

1953-2017

Raymond Potter Cook Sr. 63, of Faucett, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2017 at his home. He was born September 25, 1953 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Eleonor and Ernie Cook Sr.. He married Vicki Bratcher on June 9, 1975 and she survives of the home. He worked as a Diesel Mechanic, and was a volunteer fire fighter in Faucett. Raymond enjoyed lawnmower rides, hunting, fishing, and but most of all playing pool, and belonged to the ACME Pool League. He was a Baptist. Raymond was preceded in death by parents, son, Raymond Cook Jr., three brothers, Ernie Jr, Stillman, and Allen Cook. Survivors include, wife, Vicki Cook of the home, three daughters, Shelly (Jeremy) Furr of Faucett, MO, Becky (Mark) Steeby of Amazonia, MO, and Kelly Cook of Faucett, MO, grandchildren, Colton, Brayton, Preston, and Lanton Furr, Kurtis and Brittany Steeby, and Kristina Cook, sister, Pam Shaline of St. Joseph, MO, and his Yorkie best friend Chloe.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 am, on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at Rupp Funeral Home, with Pastor Andy Campbell officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Inurnment will be at the Faucett Cemetery. Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers, to the Raymond Cook Memorial Fund in care of Rupp Funeral Home.