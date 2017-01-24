Shooting investigation underway in Daviess County

Authorities are investigating after a man was allegedly shot in Daviess County early Monday morning.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Monday around 6 am. by authorities in Caldwell County that a man called claiming to have been shot. The incident allegedly took place in the southeast portion of Daviess County which borders Caldwell.

According to a news release, the man was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

“During the investigation it is believed that this is an isolated incident,” said Sheriff Ben Becerra. “The investigation is ongoing. As always the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind citizens to report all suspicious activity along with securing their residence and vehicles.”

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.