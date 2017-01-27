Officers searching for suspect after crash with police car

The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating after a driver in a stolen pickup truck crashed into a detective’s vehicle Thursday evening.

Sgt. Kevin Cummings said shortly after 5 p.m. they responded to the area of Ken Smith Auto Body in the 1600 block of Frederick after a caller reported someone prowling around the vehicles. Cummings said when officers responded two suspects got back into a stolen truck and took off.

That same truck was also reportedly involved in a high-speed chase with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The vehicle was reported stolen Jan. 24 from the area of Karnes and Miller roads. Later, Thursday evening around the 2300 block of 759 highway the stolen pickup was spotted again. The driver of the stolen truck allegedly backed into the detective’s car in an effort to flee the area causing minor damage to the police vehicle.

No one is currently in custody in connection with the investigation. No suspect description was available. The stolen truck was described as a gray Ford F-150 with a super crew cab, running boards and a bug screen. As of Friday morning the truck had not been recovered.