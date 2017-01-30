Four Griffons named to NCBWA preseason All-Region baseball team

ST. JOSEPH – Four members of the Missouri Western baseball team have been named preseason All-Central Region by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA).

Second baseman David Glaude and shortstop Landon Mason were both selected to the first team while third basesman Jeremy Alvarado and outfielder Nick Gawley were named to the second team. The Missouri Western baseball team was also selected ninth in the NCBWA preseason central regional poll.

Glaude was a first team selection on last year’s postseason NCBWA All-Region team while Mason picked up a second team honor. The NCBWA also named Glaude a second team All-American following the 2016 season.

Missouri Western was the only central region team with two first team selections and its four overall preseason all-region picks were most among any team in the region. The 2017 season begins Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Air Hogs DII Classic in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Click here for the NCBWA Preseason Regional Polls.

Click here for the NCBWA Preseason All-Region Teams.

*Note – Nick Gawley was incorrectly listed as playing for Missouri Southern on the release from the NCBWA

— MWSU Athletics —