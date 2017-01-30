Obituaries January 25-28

Ruth Amelia Niemeyer Titus

1924-2017

Ruth Amelia Niemeyer Titus, 92, of Falls City, Nebraska, passed away January 25, 2017, at Falls City Care Center.

Ruth was born February 4, 1924, in Falls City, the daughter of Ernest and Edna Gibble Niemeyer and was a lifelong resident of the Falls City area. She was raised on the family farm SE of town they farmed, ran a weekend popcorn business, as well as, the local dairy creamery.

She married Frank Titus, January 1, 1940 and together they raised three children. While Frank worked at the Post Office, Ruth did gardening and canning. She took in laundry for many years and was active with the Nemaha Valley Rabbit Breeders Association. Ruth also spent several years working at the local nursing home prior to taking care of the local Laundromat. Frank died December 17, 1991.

Ruth enjoyed yard sales, as well as, being a talented seamstress and quilter. She collected glassware, bells, oil lamps, glass paperweights, and rabbit figurines.

Ruth was a long time member of Grace Baptist Church.

In 1998, Ruth and Vernon Moorshead from Robinson, exchanged vows and made their home in Falls City until his death March 23, 2002.

Ruth is survived by her children: Jeraldine McDonald, James (Joyce) Titus, and Julie (Randy) Houser, all of Falls City; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Other survivors include Vernon’s children: Vernon Moorshead, Jean Soden, Vernetta McDonald, Verna K. Talbot, Frances Schoolcraft; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; and her brother Robert.

A celebration of Ruth’s life will be held on her birthday, 2 p.m. Saturday, February 4, at the Christ Church of Falls City, 705 Stone St., Falls City, with Dan Farley officiating. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Richardson County Humane Society which may be sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.

Larry Dean Coon

1943-2017

Larry Dean Coon, 73, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. He was born May 20, 1943 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of Nellis & Zack Coon. He was a Truck Driver, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, old movies, John Wayne, and he loved collecting things. He was a member of the Souls Harbor Pentecostal Church. Larry was preceded in death by his daughter, Tara Irene Coon, his parents, adopted parents, Earnest & Bessie Coon, and step-sister, LaDonna Coon. He is survived by wife, Sandra Coon of St. Joseph, MO, four daughters, Saundra (Wes) Sarnowski, Laurie Coon, Tina Frogge, and Mary Coon of Brandamore, SD, three grandchildren, one great grandchild, a brother, Jerry (Nina) Coon, two step-brothers, Fred and Ernie Coon, four step-sisters, JoAnna Coon, Brenda Sears, Earnestine Marsh, and Diana Coon of St. Joseph, MO, and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 10:30 AM at the Souls Harbor Pentecostal Church, 6620 Brown Street, St. Joseph, MO. The family will receive friends following the services for at meal at the Church. He has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Larry Coon Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Mary Lilia Barron

1934-2017

Mary Lilia Barron, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at Mosaic Life care.

She was born August 25, 1934 in Pagosa Junction, Colorado.

Mary enjoyed art, crochet, sewing and going to garage sales. She loved spending time with her family especially taking care of her grandchildren.

Mrs. Barron was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents Anastacio Duran and Carlota (Vasquez) Herrera and step-father, Joseph Herrera; husband, Benjamin A. Barron, Sr.; husband, David Rodewald; sister, Josie H. Smith; sons, Stevie, David and John Barron; granddaughter, Carissa Barron; grandson, Kain Barron; and niece, Autumn Nordin.

Survivors include her daughters, Mary Brown, Ruth Moore, Gloria Barron, Teresa Mahoney (Jim), Lora Barron-Helfery, Stephanie Becerra (Ronnie), Christy McGaughy (Preston) all of St. Joseph; sons, Ben, Jr., Joseph, Sr. (Sharon), Stephen (Donna) and Mark Barron (Shauna) all of St. Joseph; daughter-in-law, Kim Barron; 42 grandchildren; 46 great grandchildren; twelve great-great grandchildren; sisters, Ida Mace (Jessie), Bernice Kiefer and Polly Costello; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice Partners of St. Joseph for taking such great care of Mary.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Monday, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary 6:00 P.M. Sunday Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, where the family will gather with friends 6:30 to 8:30 P.M. Sunday. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Donna L. Bratton

1957-2017

Donna L. Bratton, 59, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2017.

Memorial services will be Tuesday, January 31, 2017, 1:00 P.M. at the Second Christian Church. The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until service time at the church. Memorial contributions are suggested to help defray funeral expenses and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.

Donna was born May 3, 1957 in Sabetha, Kansas the daughter of Donald Grier and Betty Hayes Russell. She attended Washington Elementary School and graduated from Atchison High School, where she was a cheerleader. She then attended the Northeast Kansas Vocational Technical School where she received a license of practical nursing.

She took pride in her nursing career and nurtured many individuals throughout the years at the Leavenworth VA Hospital and various nursing facilities, specializing in geriatrics.

Donna was a faithful servant of God. She was a very lively person who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed writing poetry, dancing, and singing. She was a founder of the Atchison Juneteenth Committee and served faithfully on the committee for ten years. She has enjoyed attending her high school class reunions for the class of 1975.

Survivors, son, Kenton (Angela) Bratton, St. Joseph, MO; three daughters, Tiffani Bratton, Atchison, KS; Tamara (Rhonda Otis-Bratton) Bratton, Atchison, KS; Siddeeqah (Louis) Abdullah, Atchison, KS; her mother, Betty Gillum-Martin, St. Joseph, MO; two brothers, Kenton Russell, Leavenworth, KS; Joey (Rayna) Grier, Topeka, KS; three sisters, Leva Gillum, Topeka, KS; Brenda (Everette) Patterson, Midwest City, OK; Stephanie (Dale) Goodwin, Topeka, KS; and eight grandchildren, Jordan, Jaihlyn, Xavier, Xiomar, Mekhi, Mekhel, Amarah and Bishop.

Thomas Henry Nell

1956-2017

Thomas Henry Nell, 60, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, January 27, 2017 at Northcare Hospice in North Kansas City, MO. He was born November 22, 1956 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Opal and Robert Nell. He married Debbie Hahn on December 31, 1976, and she survives of the home. He retired from the Construction Labor Union #579 as a Labor Foreman after 35 years of service. He then worked at MODOT for 5 years. He enjoyed hunting & fishing, snagging fish, but most especially spending time with his grandkids. He was a member of the 4 F Flathead Club, and the Labor Union 579. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Robert “Bud” Nell, and maternal grandparents, Ralph & Margarett Rollett. Survivors include, wife, Debbie of the home, two son’s, Travis Nell (Fiancee, Leslie Cox) of St. Joseph, and Thomas (Heather) Nell of Excelsior Springs, MO, two sisters, Mona Christopher and Tina (Toby) Herring, and a brother, Terry Nell of St. Joseph, MO, five grand childen, Alexis, Maddie, Luke, Joslin, and Justin Nell, and a special niece, Cayla Curley.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at Rupp Funeral Home with Rev. Roger Wilcoxen officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Memorials are requested to theAmerican Cancer Society.

David E. Safarik

1958-2017

David E. Safarik, 59, of Hoyt, died Friday, January 27, 2017.

He was born January 17, 1958 at Holton, the son of LeRoy and Carol Hess Safarik. He graduated from Wetmore High School in 1976.

David was a member of the Hoyt United Methodist Church, Circleville Masonic Lodge No. 20, A.F&A.M., and Mayetta Masonic No. 393. David was very musically inclined and had played taps from an early age at Memorial Day services and for many veterans’ funerals. He was an avid deer hunter and fisherman.

He had worked as a welder at Caterpillar in Wamego and currently worked for Industrial Chrome in Topeka. He also did small engine repair from his home.

He married Jan R. Holston on May 19, 1995 at the Hoyt United Methodist Church. She survives, of the home.

David was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Delbert LeRoy Safarik and Dennis James Safarik.

Other survivors include his sister, Judy Hollabaugh, Topeka and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Service arrangements are pending and will be finalized early next week.

Neale I. Ellsworth

1943-2017

Severance, Kansas – Neale I. Ellsworth, 73, of Severance, Kansas passed away Friday, January 27, 2017 at the Leavenworth V.A. Hospital.

Neale was born on February 24, 1943 in Severance, Kansas to Clarence M. & Shirley (Coy) Ellsworth.

He worked in construction and as an over the road truck driver. Neale served in the U.S. Navy.

Neale married Peggy Lee Bennett on November 17, 1966 in New Jersey. She preceded him in death on July 7, 2006. He was also preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors: children, Rhonda Ellsworth;

Thomas Ellsworth;

Cheryl Henry;

John Ellsworth;

12 Grandchildren 11 great-grandchildren;

Brother, Nolan Ellsworth;

Sisters, Karen Flynn;

Liane Brainard;

Gerry Masero;

Numerous nieces & nephews.

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, February 1, 2017

At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas

Visitation: 5-8 Tuesday evening at the funeral home, where friends may call after 9 A.M. Tuesday.

Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, Severance, Kansas

Memorials: St. Jude’s Cancer Research

Diane Renee Kuehner

1964-2016

Diane Renee Kuehner, 52, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, January 27, 2017 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. She was born July 7, 1964 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Judy and James Kuehner. She was a self-employed house cleaner, who enjoyed taking care of people, and she loved country music. She formerly attended the Savannah Avenue Baptist Church. Diane was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her companion of 27 years Rick Ratliff Sr., son, Ricky Ratliff Jr. (Alexandra Adams) of Saint Joseph, MO, twin brothers, Jim and Tim Kuehner (Tina Masterson) of Taos, MO, and her beloved dogs, Buddy & Junior.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Monday, January 30, 2017 at Rupp Funeral Home with Pastor Dennis DePugh officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Inurnment at Bethel Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers to the Diane Kuehner Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Nadine Delzeit

1925-2017

Wathena, Kansas – Nadine Delzeit, 91, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Friday, January 27, 2017 at the Wathena Nursing & Rehab Center.

Nadine was born on February 12, 1925 in Leona, Kansas to Robert & Ona (Bond) Richter.

She was a member of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, St. Ann’s Altar Society, 4-H leader for 15 years, Happy Valley Homemaker Extension Unit & American Legion Auxiliary. Nadine retired in 1991 from JC Penny’s as a seamstress. She made many people happy by being able to sew, alter & mend their clothes.

Nadine married Francis Delzeit on February 25, 1946 in Hiawatha, Kansas. He preceded her in death on December 1, 2005. She was also preceded in death by her parents & a brother, Roscoe “Pete” Richter.

Survivors: her children, Mary Ann Fagerquist (Larry), Doris Delzeit & Greg Delzeit;

Grandchildren, Charlie Fagerquist (Bethanie), Jodi Francis (Jeff) & Jill Morrison (John);

6 great-grandchildren;

Sister, Verba Massey;

Nieces & nephews.

Mass: 10: 30 A.M. Monday, January 30, 2017

At the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wathena, Kansas

Rosary: 4 P.M. Sunday afternoon at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas with visitation to follow from 4:30-6 P.M.

Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas

Memorials: St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, the 4-H Program or the Wathena Nursing & Rehab Activity Fund.

Shirley R. Duran

1933-2017

Shirley R. Duran, 83, of Highland, died early Saturday morning, January 28, 2017, at Highland Healthcare Center where she had been a resident for nearly 10 years.

Shirley was born at Horton, August 17, 1933, one of two children born to Francis Murray and Goldie Elizabeth Huber Coleman. She grew up at Troy. She graduated at Highland High School in 1951; then attended and graduated Highland Junior College. Shirley later graduated from Emporia State University with a master’s degree in English literature. She returned to the area where she taught in Doniphan County schools, Sydney, Iowa, and Southeast Nebraska schools including Rulo until 1964. In 1965, she moved to Las Vegas, Nevada where she worked for the Environmental Protection Agency until 1996, when she retired and shortly thereafter, returned to Highland to make her home.

Shirley loved to raise a garden, especially digging in the dirt for her pretty flowers.

She married Robert C. Jones, August 23, 1956 before they divorced. She married Nick Duran December 7, 1974 which also ended in divorce.

Survivors include her children: Michael (Robin) Jones of rural Highland, daughter Teresa Price of White Cloud; grandchildren: Mike (Mindy) Jones, Caicey (Che) Jones, Sean (Nadia) Price; four nieces Michelle (Glenn) Wyatt, Valerie Coleman, Rhonda Roland, Leslie Coleman; four great-grandchildren: Conner, Lexi, Lane, and Wyatt.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Lester, sister-in-law Helen and a niece, Ruth.

A Celebration of Shirley’s life is planned for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 1, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Highland. Interment will follow at Olive Branch Cemetery, White Cloud.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, which may be sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 33, 66035.

Friends may call at the funeral home after 10 a.m. Tuesday, where the family will meet from 6 until 8 that evening.

Stephen L. Smith

1945-2017

Steve was born November 19, 1945 in Highland, Kansas. He made his home in the Doniphan and Brown County, Kansas area all his life. Steve attended Highland Community College and then went onto graduate from Kansas University’s Pharmacy School in 1968. Steve was drafted into the army that same year and served two years before returning to Hiawatha, Kansas in 1970 to establish Steve’s Corner Drugs. His commitment to professional excellence lead to statewide collaboration and awards throughout his career. Steve placed a high priority on being an integral part of the community, volunteering and planning whenever asked, and serving on many community boards, including hospital, mental health, hospital foundation and, as a long family tradition, a 4-H club leader for 19 years. A committed member of the First United Methodist Church for multiple decades, Steve took active leadership roles in many church committees. Throughout his life, he enjoyed agriculture with retirement years focused on many hours of gardening and other farm activities with his grandchildren. Steve’s attentiveness to every person in his life touched all who knew him.

Steve married Suzan Good on December 30, 1970. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, F.B. Smith. Steve is survived by his wife Suzan, daughter Rachel Smith, Hiawatha; son Matthew (Cari), Smith, Sabetha; son Stuart (Tanna) Smith, Sharon Springs; daughter Mariah (Thomas) Lewis, Raymore, Missouri; brother Thomas (Elizabeth) Smith, Highland; sister Carol (Leonard) Smith, Kansas City, Missouri; and nine grandchildren: Jessie, Andrew and Jay Smith; Tyler and McKenzie Lewis; and Ryder, Nathan, Holt and Landry Smith. Steve enjoyed his large extended family, which includes many cousins as well.

Celebration of Steve’s life is planned for 10 a.m. Thursday, February 2, at First United Methodist Church in Hiawatha, with Pastor Jacob Cloud officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery, with military honors a courtesy of the Brown County Veterans Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Missy Newell Memorial Fund, First United Methodist Church, or a charity of the donor’s choice, which may be sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., 66434.

The Family will meet with friends from 6 until 8 Wednesday evening at the funeral home.

Vona Leona Griggs

1913-2017

Vona Leona Griggs, 103, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday, January 28, 2017 at her home.

She was born December 9, 1913 in Barnard Missouri.

Vona married Wayne Griggs October 5, 1931, he preceded her in death on September 18, 1986.

She and her husband lived in Rea, Missouri before moving to St. Joseph in 1971.

Vona enjoyed watching wrestling and loved the gameshow Family Feud.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Lois Garreth; son, Gabe Griggs; grandsons, Bobby and Rory Griggs; and her beloved dog Taco.

Survivors include grandchildren, Dennis Garreth (Susan), Randy Griggs, Roger Griggs, Rex Griggs (Delta), Kimberly Powell (David), Rodney Griggs (Tracy), Russell Griggs (Phyllis), Rendell Griggs (Theresa); numerous great and great-great grandchildren.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests donations to, Mosaic Life Care Hospice or St. Joseph Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Ruthanna Marlatt (Hazell)

1925-2017

Ruthanna Marlatt (Hazell) was born Tuesday, December 29th, 1925; and passed away Saturday, January 28th, 2017 in Atchison, Kansas. Visitation Tuesday, January 31st, 2017, 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Located at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. Services Wednesday, February 1st, 2017, 10:00am. Officiating Rev. Russ Cooper. Located at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Chapel. Interment located at the Mt. Vernon Cemetery.