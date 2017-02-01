Border Tax Draws Concern from Seed Industry

The U.S. seed industry has concerns regarding a border tax President Donald Trump wants to impose to fund a wall between the U.S. and Mexico. While attending the American Seed Trade Association’s Vegetables and Flower Seed Conference in Orlando, Florida, ASTA CEO Andy Lavigne told the Hagstrom Report the tax could burden the seed industry. He says: “A great deal of seed is multiplied in Mexico,” referring to the industry practice of developing seed in the United States and then sending it to Mexico to be grown in the quantities needed in America. Mexico’s climate primarily drives the practice. He also noted that many ASTA American customers grow fruits and vegetables in Mexico and import them into the United States. He says ASTA is still trying to “determine” its position on the border tax.