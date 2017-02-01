St. Joe man injured in crash

A St. Joseph man was injured in a crash Wednesday morning in Kansas City.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Matthew McBeth, 58, had a medical emergency at 6:35 a.m. while driving along I-29 at mile marker 6.6 (near 70th Street). His Nissan rammed into the rear of a Mazda in southbound traffic.

The driver of the Mazda was identified in the crash report as Susan Pippin, 59, of Kansas City, Mo. Both drivers suffered moderate injuries in the crash. Pippin was transported to Liberty Hospital for treatment. McBeth was taken to North Kansas City Hospital.