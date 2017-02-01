Vilsack Endorses Agriculture Secretary Nominee Sonny Perdue

Secretary of Agriculture Nominee Sonny Perdue has received the endorsement from former Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. Perdue is the only cabinet nominee to secure the support of his predecessor in the Obama administration. Former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement Tuesday that Perdue “knows full well the opportunities and challenges that exist in rural communities.” Vilsack says he’s had the opportunity to work with Governor Perdue, in detailing Perdue’s commitment to farmers and ranchers, “regardless of size of production method.” President Donald Trump selected Perdue as his Agriculture Secretary nominee just before Inauguration Day. Perdue’s Senate confirmation hearings are expected in mid to late February.