Annual meeting honors community for “LIVING UNITED”

The United Way of Great St. Joseph held its annual meeting Thursday at Missouri Western State University.

According to a news release, the community stepped into a second century of caring, looked back at the last year and century, and elected leadership for 2017.

Special award winners were announced: Spirit of Community Award (honoring one exemplary business each year for outstanding community service and support of United Way)-American Family Mutual Insurance Company; Outstanding Partner Award (honoring one area business or organization each year that has shown an exceptional history of partnership with United Way)-City of St. Joseph; and the Outstanding Volunteer Award (honoring exemplary volunteers each year for outstanding volunteer service through United Way)-Chris Connally.

The event officially released the 2016 United Way Annual Report and included the first United Way Board meeting of 2017, recognizing retiring Board members and electing new Board members and officers.

Retiring United Way Board members were: Mike Dalsing, Jason Horn, and Bob Pritchett.

Volunteers who led United Way Committees in 2016 were: Tom Burke-Profit In Education Council Co-Chair; Pat Dillon-Success By 6 Partners Chair; Steve Johnston-Marketing Committee Chair; Michelle Margulies-Community Investment Co-Chair; Roger Martin-Funding Model Review Team Chair and Community Initiatives Chair; Brad McAnally-Nominating Committee Chair; Bob Pritchett-Finance Committee Chair; Dennis Rosonke-Campaign Chair; Mark Wyble-Community Investment Co-Chair; and Betty Wymore- Profit In Education Council Co-Chair.

At the meeting, Renee Hurd, Gia Scruggs, Gary Silvey, and Mark Wyble were elected to the United Way Board, and the following Board members were elected for a second, three-year term: Ron Auxier, David Brax, Patti Eiman, Ron Hook, Dennis Rosonke, and Lisa Weil.

2017 United Way Board officers elected at the meeting are: Debra Bradly, Chair; Dennis Rosonke, Vice Chair; Tom Burke, Secretary; and Ann Hoy, Treasurer.

This year’s annual meeting highlighted United Way’s progress over the past year and concluded the agency’s centennial year while stepping into a new century, emphasizing that caring never grows old. More than 600 people who volunteered their time through United Way in 2016 were thanked. Special guests for the event were 24 Lafayette and Benton High School freshmen students participating in United Way BEST (Business and Education Succeed Together), a program of United Way Profit In Education©.

The public was invited to the event, and 233 people RSVPed.