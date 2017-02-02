Griffons blow 11-point lead, lose at Lindenwood 71-63

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The Missouri Western men’s basketball team (7-14, 3-9) couldn’t hold an 11-point lead late in the first half as they lost at Lindenwood (16-9, 6-7) Thursday 71-63.

NOTABLES

– Griffons led by 11 with 3:29 left in the first half

– Lindenwood answered with a 37-8 run to take an 18-point lead with 5:28 remaining in the game

– Missouri Western was 3-16 (18.8%) from three-point range in the second half compared to 6-11 (54.5%) in the first half

– The Griffons shot 60 percent from the field in the first half and 29.4 percent in the second half

– TJ Evans did not score in the second half after scoring 16 in the first half

– Cole Clearman was held without a three-pointer (0-8) for the first time since Nov. 30 at Northeastern State (0-3)

TOP PERFORMERS

– Evans still led the Griffons with his 16 first half points

– Joe Hamilton had a team-high eight rebounds to go with his 12 points

– Aaron Emmanuel had 10 points with six rebounds

UP NEXT

Missouri Western stays on the road with a trip to Lincoln (13-9, 6-7) on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 3:30 p.m.

— MWSU Athletics —