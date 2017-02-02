Missouri Western women defeat Lindenwood for fourth straight victory

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – It wasn’t the prettiest beginning, but the ending was great. The Missouri Western women’s basketball team (16-5, 8-4) outscored Lindenwood (8-12, 4-9) 33-25 over the final 20 minutes for a 66-60 win Thursday night.

NOTABLES

– The game featured nine ties and seven lead changes

– The Griffons forced 19 Lindenwood turnovers and scored 26 points off those turnovers to Lindenwood’s 10 points off 12 MWSU turnovers

– Lindenwood jumped out to 8-0 lead; the largest run for either team all night

– MWSU used a 12-4 second half run to take an eight-point lead and never looked back

TOP PERFORMERS

– Chelsea Dewey led all scorers with 22 points on 8-16 shooting from the field

– Julia Torres had a team-high seven rebound to go with her 10 points

– Dwanisha Tate scored 12 points on 4-8 shooting

UP NEXT

Missouri Western stays on the road with a trip to Lincoln (3-17, 2-11) on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 1:30 p.m.

— MWSU Athletics —