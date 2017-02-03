Missouri Western announces schedule of events for Black History Month

St. Joseph, Mo. —(News Release) The Center for Multicultural Education at Missouri Western State University will celebrate Black History Month with several events throughout the month of February.

Culture Shock, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, Kemper Recital Hall, Spratt Hall 101

Culture Shock is an innovative and groundbreaking diversity program that combines hypnosis and comedy to explore stereotypes and misconceptions. Free and open to the public.

Charles Drew Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, Hoff Conference Rooms, Blum Student Union 218-219

Dr. Charles Drew was an American Red Cross physician and member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity who was a pioneer in the field of blood banking. The goal of the blood drive is to raise awareness of the importance of blood donation. Each unit can help save a life.

Soul Food Lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, Dining Hall, Blum Student Union

Enjoy soul food while learning about the origin of the dishes during the regular cafeteria lunch. The CME will give out 50 tickets to students who don’t have a meal plan starting Feb. 21.

Movie Night: “Race,” 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, Hoff Conference Room, Blum Student Union 218

Jesse Owens, the son of an Alabama sharecropper, shattered Adolf Hitler’s assertion of Aryan supremacy by winning a record four gold medals in the 1936 Berlin Olympics. Free and open to the public.

Tour of the Black Archives Museum, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28

Black History Month will conclude with an opportunity for 15 students to take an interactive tour of the St. Joseph Museums. Students should RSVP by contacting the CME.

For more information on any of these events, contact the Center for Multicultural Education at 816-271-4150, cme@missouriwestern.edu, or in person at Blum 207.