Krug Castle Ornaments make comeback in St. Joseph

The City of St. Joseph has restocked its supply of Krug Castle Ornaments due to high demand.

According to a news release, the ornaments are once again available for purchase. The ornament is made of painted 3D metal with the history of Krug Castle printed on the box.

“Our price point isn’t much more than what we are selling them for. The money earned goes towards purchasing different ornaments for next year,” said Julie Noel with the City of St. Joseph.

The ornaments are only available for purchase at the Remington Nature Center gift shop, 1502 McArthur Dr, St. Joseph, MO 64505. The cost of each ornament is $9.99.

Anyone who wants to purchase an ornament but can’t make it to the Remington Nature Center can still do so by calling the Remington Nature Center at (816) 271-5499.

“These special ornaments can be shipped to you or your loved ones for a small postage fee. These ornaments will only be available while supplies last,” Noel said.