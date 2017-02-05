Organization urges drivers to make the right call on Super Bowl Sunday

The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety is urging drivers whose Super Bowl plans may include alcohol to plan ahead.

According to the Coalition, throughout the weekend of February 5, there will be numerous Super Bowl celebrations happening across the state. Many of these celebrations may include alcohol. The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety urges football fans to get their game plan established ahead of time: plan a sober ride home.

In 2016, 179 people were killed and 643 seriously injured in Missouri crashes that involved a substance-impaired driver. “One careless act affects all of us,” said MoDOT Director of Highway Safety Bill Whitfield. “Help save lives – don’t drink and drive, and don’t let friends drink and drive.”