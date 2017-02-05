Planned road work for northwest Missouri, Feb. 6 – 12

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the Northwest Missouri region planned for the week of Feb. 6 – 12 from the Missouri Department of Transportation. In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. With the possibility of winter weather, scheduled maintenance and construction projects may be postponed.

Atchison County

U.S. Route 275 – Shoulder work, Feb. 6 – 7

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching, Feb. 8 – 9

Buchanan County

Route 6 – Pothole patching, Feb. 6 – 10

Route 116 – From Rushville to DeKalb for sealing, Feb. 6 – 10

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – CLOSED at the Route 13 overpass for bridge maintenance, Feb. 6 – 10, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m daily. Traffic will be directed up and over the ramps at Hamilton during the closure.

Route 116 – From Route A to U.S. Route 69 (Clinton County) for shoulder work, Feb. 6 – 10

Chariton County

Route 129 – CLOSED from Hickory Avenue to Little Creek Road for a culvert replacement, Feb. 6, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Clinton County

Route 116 – From U.S. Route 69 to Route A (Caldwell County) for shoulder work, Feb. 6 – 10

DeKalb County

Route J – CLOSED from U.S. Route 36 to Route 6 for a culvert replacement, Feb. 6 – 10, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Gentry County

U.S. Route 136 – From the Nodaway County line to the city limits of Stanberry for crack sealing, Feb. 6 – 10

Holt County

U.S. Route 59 – From the city limits of Mound City to the city limits of Craig for shoulder work, Feb. 6 – 10

Mercer County

U.S. Route 136 – From Route A to the Harrison County line for sealing, Feb. 6 – 10

Route P – CLOSED at the Brushy Creek Bridge for a bridge replacement. The road will be closed through February 2017.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – From the One Hundred and Two River Bridge to Route 46 for shoulder work, Feb. 6 – 10

Route 46 – From Icon Road to Fillmore Street in the city limits of Maryville for tree trimming, Feb. 7 – 8

Route 46 – In the city limits of Ravenwood for tree trimming, Feb. 9

Worth County

Route 46 – From U.S. Route 169 to Route C for sealing, Feb. 6 – 10