Arraignment held for man charged with sex-assault on neighbor

A trial-setting is scheduled next month for a St. Joseph man charged with raping his neighbor. Vernail Moore appeared in Buchanan County Circuit Court on Monday for arraignment.

As we reported earlier, Moore has protested his innocence in prior court hearings.

Prosecutors accuse Moore of entering his neighbor’s home “unannounced and uninvited” on January 10, and having sex with the victim without her consent.

His public defender waived formal arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty. Circuit Judge Patrick Robb denied a motion to reduce Moore’s $50,000 bail. Moore remains in custody in the Buchanan County Jail.

A trial-setting hearing is scheduled March 6 at 1:30 p.m.