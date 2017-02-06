Cloudy and 50s with a chance of showers tonight

Cloudy and mild conditions today with patchy drizzle and light rain showers through the afternoon. A few storms are possible later this evening mainly across central Missouri. A few of the stronger storms could produce small hail. Another unseasonably warm day on Tuesday, followed by colder conditions mid-week. Here’s the 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: A slight chance of showers after 5 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers before midnight. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. West northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night: A chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. North wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A slight chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. North wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45.