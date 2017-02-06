Grandfather sentenced to probation after 8-year-old driver dies

TROY, Kan. (AP and Post staff constributions) — A St. Joseph man whose 8-year-old granddaughter died in a car wreck when he let her drive him home from church has been sentenced to one year of probation.

Dennis Meers,57 was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest in December to child endangerment.

As previously reported, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in November 2015, Meers let Cadence Orcutt drive, but she lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway, went down an embankment and overturned in rural Doniphan County. Cadence was killed when she was ejected and the vehicle landed on top of her.

Meers previously was sentenced to two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony driving on a revoked license. In 1996 and 2001, Meers was convicted in Missouri on charges of being a persistent offender for driving while intoxicated.