Man accused of forging pharmacy prescription

A man is accused of trying to pass a forged narcotic script at a St. Joseph pharmacy.

Demarre Kitt, 21 from Georgia is charged in Buchanan County with a felony of forgery.

According to court documents, Friday around 6:30 p.m. Kitt was arrested by the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force after he allegedly dropped off and tried to pick up a forged narcotic script for oxycodone at the CVS on South Belt Highway.

“Demarre is from Georgia and had attended community college at Highland,” said Investigator Terry White with the Strike Force in a probable cause statement. “Kitt had a 9 mm semi-auto handgun in the car with him that has a defaced serial number and I am working on numerous other forged scripts involving Demarre Kitt.”

Kitt is being held on $7,500 cash bail and an arraignment is set for Tuesday.