Man seriously injured in Clinton County crash

A Plattsburg man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being ejected through a sunroof Monday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Timothy Sammons, 35 was driving a 2006 Lexus southbound on US 169 shortly before 3:30 a.m. when the one vehicle crash took place about four miles north of Trimble. The Patrol said the vehicle crossed the center line and Sammons over corrected then the vehicle went off the west side of the road, hit an embankment, a barbed wire fence ,a utility pole, and rolled over multiple times. Sammons was ejected through the sunroof. The vehicle came to rest on its top. Sammons was not reported to be wearing a seat belt.

He was transported by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for treatment of what authorities described as serious injuries.