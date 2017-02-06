Mizzou’s Houck named First Team Preseason All-American by D1Baseball

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Mizzou junior RHP Tanner Houck (Collinsville, Ill.) has been named to his fourth preseason All-America team as D1Baseball.com tabbed him as a first team starting pitcher on Monday (Feb. 6). Houck is one of three SEC starting pitchers on the All-America First Team. In fact, D1Baseball’s All-America First Team honored six total pitchers (four starters, a reliever and a utility man) and four of the six pitch in the SEC. Houck has now been tabbed a first team preseason All-American by D1Baseball, PerfectGame.com and Baseball America while earning third team honors from Collegiate Baseball.

Houck is coming off of a stellar sophomore season during which he posted a 2.99 ERA in 105.1 innings pitched, allowing just 82 hits while striking out a career-best 106 against only 27 walks. He went 5-6 in 15 starts and was twice named SEC Pitcher of the Week while garnering Louisville Slugger National Player of the Week honors following his start against Vanderbilt. He limited batters to just .209 hitting in 2016.

Houck, who owns a 13-11 career record and 3.23 career ERA, will anchor Mizzou’s pitching staff for first-year head coach Steve Bieser. In two years, Houck has limited batters to .220 hitting and owns a strikeout-walk ratio of 5-1 (197-39). He has thrown more than 100 innings in each of his first two seasons as a Tiger and is expected to be one of the first 10 players selected in next year’s Major League Baseball First Year Player Draft.

