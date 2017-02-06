Trial set in change of venue for man accused of molestation

A Savannah man is set for trial in Buchanan County after a change of venue on charges of child molestation.

William Stephan, 43 was charged last year with four felonies in Andrew County for first-degree child molestation.

According to court documents, the incidents allegedly took place in Savannah between 2012 and 2016.

A case review was held Jan. 24 and the court approved a motion for a change of venue from Andrew to Buchanan County. Online court documents show Friday, a jury trial was scheduled for Oct. 17 in front of Judge Patrick Robb.