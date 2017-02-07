Girl, 12, injured in crash with patrol car

A 12-year-old girl was hospitalized after the vehicle she was riding in was hit from the rear by a state trooper’s patrol car in Gentry County.

According to a crash report, a Lexus had slowed down for some debris in the roadway along U.S. Highway 136 at Route C in Albany at 11:14 a.m. Sunday when it was hit from behind by the patrol vehicle.

A 12-year-old girl in the Lexus suffered serious injuries.

The crash report identifies her as Loralei Frickey of Leclair, Iowa. She suffered serious injuries and was flown to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa.

The trooper, identified in the crash report as Matthew Obert of St. Joseph, was not hurt. The other driver was not hurt either.

The crash report noted extensive damage to the Lexus, and estimated damage to the patrol car at $5,000.