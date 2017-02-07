GMO Labeling Law May Avoid Executive Order on Regulations

The national GMO labeling law passed by Congress may avoid the Donald Trump administration executive order against government regulations. The executive order calls for two regulations to be removed from the books for every regulation enacted in 2017. As Politico speculates, the GMO labeling law would be exempt from the order because it’s not projected to be completed until 2018. Although the National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Act, which created the labeling law, is not out of the woods yet as Trump could choose to extend the executive order into 2018. Further complicating the GMO labeling law, the bill set a deadline for the Department of Agriculture to release rules for complying with the law by July 29th, 2018. The legislation requires the law to go into effect if the rulemaking process is not completed by that date. USDA was working to implement the law with an Advanced Notice of Proposed rulemaking this year, but those plans have been delayed because of the executive order.