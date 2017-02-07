MWSU’s Klosterman named MIAA softball Hitter of the Week

ST. JOSEPH – The Missouri Western softball team is 4-0 for the first time since 2003 and one of its senior sluggers was named the MIAA Hitter of the Week for her efforts in the Griffons undefeated weekend.

Katie Klosterman hit .538 at the Ronnie Hawkins Invitational, with two home runs, seven RBIs, seven hits and five runs scored. The senior third baseman slugged 1.077 over the weekend and didn’t make an error in the field.

Klosterman wasn’t the only Griffon hitter with a hot bat in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. Shelbie Atwell led the team with a .600 batting average and had four doubles along with four RBIs and five runs scored. Sydney Washington led the team with eight RBIs, also hitting two home runs, and Morgan Rathmann batted .333 with a double, two RBIs and four runs scored.

— MWSU Athletics —