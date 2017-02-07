New GIPSA Rules Delayed

The Department of Agriculture has delayed the Farmer Fair Practices Rules under the Grain Inspection, Packers and Stockyards Act until April, 22nd. The delay allows time for the new Donald Trump administration to review the rules and is part of a White House order on government regulations. USDA claims the rules announced in December by the Obama administration seek to end harmful practices against farmers, and outlines protections to restore fairness and reduce the burden for farmers seeking justice under the Act. After having been delayed and obstructed for the past seven years, National Farmers Union President Roger Johnson says “it’s time to end the unnecessary delays” to the rule. Farmers Union is urging the Trump administration to complete the review process as quickly as possible. Opponents, however say the rule will lead to a flurry of lawsuits because of lighter proof requirements for competitive injury. USDA will accept comment on the rules until March 24th.