Northwest’s Hietpas earns weekly MIAA baseball honor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Northwest Missouri State University junior Joseph Hietpas has been named the MIAA Pitcher of the Week. Hietpas threw seven scoreless innings in the Bearcats’ 15-0 win over Northwestern Oklahoma State University on Saturday. He struck out 15 batters with just three walks and two hits allowed. The game was called in the seventh inning.

Hietpas worked four three-up three-down innings on Saturday, striking out the side in the second, fourth and seventh innings.

— Northwest Athletics —