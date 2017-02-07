SJSD students win scholastic awards

(News Release) – Students at three St. Joseph School District schools received awards in the 2017 Scholastics Art and Writing Awards Regional competition.
About 5 – 7% of students entering the competition received a Gold Key and will continue on to compete against students nationally. The top 10% of artwork received a Silver Key, and the top 15% received an Honorable Mention. Artworks that receive “GOLD KEY” recognition at the national level will be displayed in Washington D.C. and qualify for scholarship opportunities.
Visual Arts
Art Portfolio
Jillian Beauford, Central honorable mention teacher: Mindy Christofferson
Sara Marquardt, Central honorable mention teacher: Mindy Christofferson
Ceramics and Glass
Jessica Anderson, Central honorable mention teacher: Eric Simmons
Isaac Choi, Central gold key teacher: Eric Simmons
Jailine Delgado, Central honorable mention teacher: Eric Simmons
Digital Art
Lukas Alnutt, Bode three honorable mentions teacher: Rick Reigart
Daniel Bucher, Benton honorable mention teacher: Lynn Davis
Riley McMichael, Bode honorable mention teacher: Rick Reigart
Drawing and Illustration
Jillian Beauford, Central three honorable mentions teacher: Mindy Christofferson
Isaac Choi, Central honorable mention teacher: Eric Simmons
Chandra Traxler, Central honorable mention teacher: Mindy Christofferson
Jonathan Warner, Central honorable mention teacher: Renee Beggs
Painting
Liv Greer, Central honorable mention teacher: Jill Kirkendoll
Photography
Lukas Alnutt, Bode three honorable mentions teacher: Rick Reigart
Kiera Cohen, Central honorable mention teacher: Renee Beggs
Liv Greer, Central silver key teacher: Jill Kirkendoll
Riley McMichael, Bode honorable mention teacher: Rick Reigart
Sculpture
Isaac Choi, Central two honorable mentions teacher: Eric Simmons
Writing
Poetry
Shyla Cohen, Bode honorable mention teacher: Josie Clark
Emma Donaldson, Central gold key teacher: Kyla Ward
Liv Greer, Central honorable mention teacher: Kyla Ward
Bella Smith, Bode gold key teacher: Josie Clark
Julia Stolfus, Central honorable mention teacher: Kyla Ward
Flash Fiction
Shyla Cohen, Bode silver key teacher: Josie Clark
Science Fiction/Fantasy
Jonathon Potochnic, Central honorable mention teacher: Kyla Ward
Short Story
Isabel Scamurra, Central silver key teacher: Kyla Ward