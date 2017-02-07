Two hurt in rollover crash north of St. Joseph

Two people were seriously injured in a two-car crash Monday afternoon on I-29 north of St. Joseph.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a Pontiac Grand Prix crossed the median about a mile north of St. Joe at 3:10 p.m. The vehicle entered oncoming traffic and hit a semi, before rolling onto its top in the median.

The driver of the Grand Prix, identified as Naga Sir Harsha Rachakunta of Overland Park, Kansas, was ejected in the crash.

Rachakunta, 25, was transported to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries. His passenger, Kola harish, 25, of Overland Park was also taken to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries.

The driver of the semi, a Minnesota man, was not injured in the crash.