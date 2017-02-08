Agriculture Groups Stress Importance of Trade

More than 80 agriculture groups signed off on a letter to President Donald Trump Tuesday, calling on the administration to reduce and eliminate tariffs and other restrictive agricultural policies in the Asia-Pacific region. By doing so, the agriculture groups say the move would allow American workers to supply Asian markets with high-quality food and agricultural goods. President Trump has signed an executive order removing the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement with Asia-Pacific countries, preventing billions of dollars in added exports for U.S. agriculture. In the letter, the farm groups say: “We hope your Administration will create such opportunities for our sector by deepening U.S. economic engagement in this critical region, while responding to the Asia-only regional trade agreements being negotiated by our foreign competitors.” The groups go on to say that 95 percent of agriculture’s potential customers live outside of the United States borders, and that “expanding access to international markets is essential” to the success of the industry.