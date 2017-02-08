Chance of flurries and colder temps before warm weekend

After a couple of seasonably cold days today and Thursday, spring-like warmth will surge back into the region Friday and Saturday. A few areas south of KC could even rise into the lower 70s on Saturday. Here’s the 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: A chance of flurries with a slight chance of snow before noon, then a chance of flurries between noon and 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 29. North wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. North northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. South southeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 64. South southwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday: A chance of rain between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.