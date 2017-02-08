Griffons drop fourth straight with 74-64 loss to Washburn

ST. JOSEPH – The Missouri Western men’s basketball team (7-16, 3-11 MIAA) suffered its fourth consecutive loss as they fell at home to Washburn (15-8, 7-7 MIAA) 74-64 inside the MWSU Fieldhouse Wednesday night.

HEADLINES

– Washburn’s 12 three-pointers are the most given up by Missouri Western this season

– TJ Evans scored five straight points to spark a 10-0 run with 7:55 left in the game,cutting the WU lead to four but MWSU couldn’t get any closer

– This is the fourth consecutive loss for MWSU

– The Ichabods outrebounded the Griffons by 14

TOP PERFORMERS

– TJ Evans scored 16 of his team-best 18 points in the second half

– Joe Hamilton went 4-6 from the three-point arc and scored 16 points

– Washburn’s Brady Skeens recorded a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds

– WU’s Cameron Wiggins scored 23 points and hit a game-high five three-pointers

UP NEXT

Missouri Western stays home, hosting Emporia State Feb. 11 at 4 p.m.

— MWSU Athletics —