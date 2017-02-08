Heitkamp First Democrat to Back USDA Nominee Perdue

North Dakota Democrat, Senator Heidi Heitkamp this week endorsed Agriculture Secretary nominee Sonny Perdue. Heitkamp is the first Democrat in the Senate to endorse President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Agriculture. Heitkamp, who was also reportedly considered for the post, met with Perdue earlier this week and says she looks forward to confirming him to the cabinet position. Heitkamp backed 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton over Trump, and says she discussed trade with Cuba during her 45-minute meeting with Perdue, according to The Hill. The Agriculture Committee has not yet scheduled a confirmation hearing for Perdue, who served as Georgia’s governor from 2003 to 2011. However, a confirmation hearing for Perdue is expected sometime later this month.