Missouri schools: Busing cut proposal will hurt classrooms

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says his budget plan won’t take a “single penny” out of K-12 classrooms.

But school administrators from across the state say a 34 percent reduction in busing aid might keep districts across the state from hiring new staff or buying new textbooks and technology.

This year, the state covered just 16 percent of transportation costs. Next year it could cover even less if the budget proposal gets House and Senate approval.

The reduction would impact all districts that bus students, but rural districts with fewer kids could be hit particularly hard.

House Minority Leader Gail McCann-Beatty says she doesn’t know of any district “that’s going to be able to take that kind of hit and not have to pull those dollars from somewhere else.”