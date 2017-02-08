Missouri Western women blow 14-point second half lead, lose at home to Ichabods

ST. JOSEPH – The Missouri Western Women’s basketball team (17-6, 9-5) lost a 14-point third quarter lead in a 57-55 loss to Washburn (15-8, 8-6) Thursday night in the MWSU Fieldhouse.

HEADLINES

– The Griffons led by 14 with 9:37 left in the third quarter before a 13-0 run by Washburn

– Missouri Western made just three field goals on 13 attempts in the third quarter, getting outscored 18-8

– Washburn was 20-24 at the free throw line, while MWSU was just 4-8, 1-5 in the fourth quarter

– Missouri Western out-rebounded Washburn 33-31

TOP PERFORMERS

– Dwanisha Tate had a double-double with a career-high 10 rebounds and 10 points

– Chelsea Dewey led the Griffons with 18 points

– Sefulu Faavae added 13 points

UP NEXT

Missouri Western stays home, hosting No. 11-ranked Emporia State (20-3, 11-3), Feb. 11 at 2 p.m.

— MWSU Athletics —