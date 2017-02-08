NCBA, NPPC Urge Trump to Begin Trade Talks with Japan

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the National Pork Producers Council are calling on President Donald Trump to begin trade talks with Japan. In a joint letter to the White House, NCBA and NPPC asked the President to “initiate free trade agreement negotiations with nations in the Asia-Pacific region beginning with Japan.” The letter was separate from a similar letter regarding trade sent to the President by more than 80 agriculture groups. The letter comes as Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s (sheen-zoh ah-bay) will visit the United States on Friday to meet with President Trump. NCBA President Craig Uden (you-den) says: “A successful, comprehensive agreement with Japan would result in one of the greatest trade agreements for the U.S. pork and beef industries and for many other sectors.” For U.S. beef and pork exports, Japan is the highest value international market.