St. Joseph Mustangs return strong arms, big bats for 2017

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Nineteen players that boosted the Mustangs to back-to-back 35-win seasons will return to St. Joseph for another season of summer college baseball at Phil Welch Stadium.

The 2017 Mustangs’ roster is headlined by power in the middle of the batting order, with the home run leaders from each of the last two years back.

Last season’s MINK League home run leader, Kyle Uhrich, will don the red and white once again this season. Uhrich blasted seven home runs along with 42 RBIs and a .327 batting average in his first campaign in St. Joseph. He was also selected to the MINK North All-Star team.

First baseman Ramsey Scott also returns to the Mustangs after one summer away. Scott led St. Joe with five home runs during the 2015 season. In his junior season at Murray State University, the Cape Girardeau native was a first team All-Ohio Valley Conference pick with 12 home runs and 63 RBIs.

“I am really excited about the power and speed this offensive lineup will possess for the upcoming season,” Mustangs manager Matt Johnson said. “The return of Ramsey Scott and Kyle Uhrich will give us a powerful right-left combo in the middle of the lineup.”

Louis Mele and Brady Anderson also bring some pop back to the Mustangs. Mele hit 22 home runs in the first round of the MINK League Home Run Derby last season, and batted .364 with 17 RBIs throughout the regular season. Anderson was named team MVP after batting .333 with four home runs, 20 RBIs, and 19 stolen bases.

St. Joseph also brings back top arms to the rotation as well.

Co-Pitchers of the Year from 2016, John Millan and Michael Lydon-Lorson lead the staff into the upcoming summer.

Millan featured a team-best 1.29 ERA along with a 6-2 record in 15 appearances — four coming as a starter. Lydon-Lorson went 4-0 with a 2.28 ERA in his first year with the Mustangs. He struck out 34 batters and walked just seven.

Logan Jacik and Osvaldo Raya also return to the starting rotation.

The back end of the bullpen will feature Steve D’Amico filling the closer’s role once again. D’Amico led the team with five saves in 2016, and struck out 24 through 18.2 innings of work. Jonathan Lynch, Colton Kenagy, Jacob Van Vacter, Drew Ferguson and Jake Purl also bring a year of MINK League experience back to St. Joseph this summer.

“Pitching has always been a staple of our program, and this year will be no different with the return of John Millan and Michael Lydon-Lorson at the top of the rotation and Steve D’Amico at the back end,” Johnson added. “We will look to them for leadership to the new pitchers.”

St. Joseph native Pat Dillon rejoins his hometown team this summer. Dillon missed the 2016 season with injury, but looks for a strong return roaming the outfield for the Mustangs this year. He’ll be joined by Jerimiah Figueroa. Figueroa spent time on the mound, as well as in right field throughout 2016. He also won the Dan DeKraai Community Service Award last year.

Familiar faces also return up the middle for the Mustangs as sure-handed fielders Brett Marr and Matt Wollnik set their sights on another season at Phil Welch Stadium. Each defender has won an ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove during their college careers, and bring that defensive prowess back once again.

This marks the ninth season of St. Joseph Mustangs baseball. Opening Day is scheduled for May 31. Purchase season tickets today by calling (816) 279-7856.

— Mustangs Press Release —