Chilly temps today with a warmer weekend ahead

It feels like it’s below zero in northern MO and single digits everywhere else. Today will be the last day of these temperatures below normal though. The main concern is the elevated fire danger Friday and Saturday which is due to gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels. Therefore, outdoor burning is discouraged during this time. Here’s the 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 33. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. South southeast wind 8 to 13 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Southeast wind around 7 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 49.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 47.