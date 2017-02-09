Harrison County rollover crash injures Bethany man

A Bethany man was injured Wednesday evening in a single-vehicle rollover crash.

A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol says Jarod Hillyard was driving along Route F about two miles northwest of Bethany at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when his pickup left the south side of the roadway.

The vehicle then skidded back across the road and traveled down an embankment off the north side. The vehicle rolled over onto its top.

Hillyard, 30, was transported to Harrison County Community Hospital for treatment of what were described at the scene as moderate injuries.