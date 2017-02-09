House Ag Committee Plans Farm Bill Stage Setting Hearing

The U.S. House Agriculture Committee will hold a hearing next week that will help set the stage for the next farm bill. The full committee hearing, Rural Economic Outlook: Setting the Stage for the Next Farm Bill, is planned for Wednesday, February 15th. The hearing represents the beginning stages of developing the next farm bill and follows through on House Agriculture Committee Chairman Mike Conaway’s comments in regards to continuing discussions on the next farm bill. The Chairman is also seeking floor time in front of the full U.S. House for the farm bill later this year, if the legislative schedule allows. The hearing comes just a week before the first field hearing held by the Senate Agriculture Committee, which will hold a hearing February 23rd in Manhattan, Kansas.