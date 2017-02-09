Northwest baseball moves to 5-0 with win at Ouachita Baptist

The Northwest Missouri State University baseball team moved to 5-0 on Thursday with a 7-2 victory at Ouachita Baptist at Rab Rogers Field in Arkadelphia, Ark.

– The Bearcats’ 5-0 record marks the best start to a season since 1973. The Tigers fall to 0-5 on the year with the loss

– Anthony Caenepeel picked up his second win of the year, striking out five in 7.0 innings of work. He allowed just one run on three hits, issuing two walks.

– Ozzie Adams drove in three runs, all coming on a bases loaded sixth inning double.

Key Northwest Statistics

– Northwest scored seven runs on eight hits with no errors. Ouachita Baptist scored two runs on four hits with two errors.

– The Bearcats scored one run in the fourth, four in the sixth and two in the seventh. The Tigers got single runs in the fifth and eighth innings.

– Landon Figg went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.

– Luke Hassman went 1-for-2 on the day with a walk.

– Kevin Handzlik was 1-for-3 with a run scored and a walk. He also had a sacrifice bunt in the fourth.

– James Holler was 1-for-3 on the day with a pair of walks and a run scored.

– Garrett Fort drew a walk and eventually came around to score in the sixth inning.

– Aaron Barratt hit a sacrifice fly, drew a walk and scored a run after entering the game in the sixth inning as a pinch runner.

– Jay Hrdlicka went 1-for-3 with a run scored.

– Matt Schingel was 1-for-2 on the day.

– Logan Rycraft drove in a run in the seventh inning and also drew a walk on the day.

– Caenepeel put the Tigers down in order in the third and then struck out the side in the fourth.

– Jacob Wagner got the final two outs of the eight inning. He recorded one strikeout.

– Jimmy McElwain worked a scoreless ninth inning, getting three straight pop outs to end the game.

Key Northwest Innings

– Holler led off the fourth with a walk and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Handzlik. Figg singled to center, putting runners on the corners. With two down, Hrdlicka reached on an error by the shortstop, allowing Holler to score to make it 1-0 Northwest.

– After Ouachita Baptist tied the game, 1-1, Northwest got four runs in the top of the sixth. Figg let off by getting hit by a pitch and went to second on a Hassman single. Barratt came in to run for Hassman. Hrdlicka loaded the bases with a single to center. Rycraft hit a sacrifice fly to right to score Figg. After a Fort walk loaded the bases, Adams hit a three-RBI double down the left field line to give the Bearcats a 5-1 lead.

– In the seventh, Handzlik walked to lead off and Figg doubled to center to put runners on second and third. Handzlik would score on a Barratt sacrifice fly to make it 6-1. After Hrdlicka was hit by a pitch, Rycraft lined out to center but Figg was able to come around to score on a throwing error by the center fielder.

Up Next

– The Bearcats will take on Henderson State on Friday at 3 p.m. in Arkadelphia, Ark., before facing Truman State on Saturday at noon.

