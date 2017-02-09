Woman allegedly held at gunpoint during home invasion

The St. Joseph Police Department is searching for two suspects after a Thursday morning burglary.

Capt. Jeff Wilson said police responded around 8:45 a.m. to the 1200 block of N. 2nd St.

“Victim’s sister was present prior to the victim returning to the house,” Wilson said. “She noticed front door of residence open and went inside. Once inside she encountered two intruders. The sister reported that one of the intruders pointed a handgun at her and then they both fled the house and drove away in a white passenger vehicle.”

Several items of value were reported taken from the home. No injuries were reported.

Wilson said the case is being investigated by detectives. No arrests have been made at this time.