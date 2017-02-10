Bearcat baseball stays unbeaten with 15-inning win at Henderson State

The Northwest Missouri State University baseball team improved to 6-0 on the year with a 10-6 15-inning victory over Henderson State on Friday afternoon at Clyde Berry Field in Arkadelphia, Ark.

– The Bearcats improve to 6-0 on the year while the Reddies fall to 4-1 on the year.

– Northwest’s 6-0 record ties the program’s best start, matching the 1964 and 1973 teams’ marks.

– James Holler, who finished the day 2-for-8 with two runs scored, knocked in the go-ahead run on a single to center in the 15th inning.

– Nikko Pablo worked 8.1 innings of scoreless relief to pick up the win. He allowed just five hits with three walks and five strikeouts. He retired 15-straight batters, setting the Reddies down in order from the 10th to the 13th innings.

Key Northwest Statistics

– The Bearcats scored one in the first, two in the fourth, two in the fifth, one in the eighth and four in the 15th. Henderson State scored two in the second, one in the fourth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh.

– Northwest had 10 runs on 18 hits with four errors. The Reddies scored six runs on 11 hits with one error.

– Landon Figg went 5-for-8 on the day, knocking in a pair of runs.

– Garrett Fort was 3-for-6 with a pair of runs scored and a walk.

– Kevin Handzlik was 2-for-7 with a pair of runs scored, two RBI and a walk. He hit his first home run in the fourth inning.

– Luke Hassman was 2-for-3 on the day.

– Ozzie Adams was 1-for-6 with two RBI, a run scored and a walk.

– Alixon Herrera was 1-for-5 with three walks, an RBI and a run scored.

– Jay Hrdlicka was 1-for-3 on the day

– Austin Wulff was 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored

– Logan Rycraft was 1-for-6 with a walk and a run scored. He stole a base inthe sixth inning.

– Joseph Hietpas go the start and went 5.0 innings, allowing four runs on four hits. Only three of the runs were earned.

– Austin Battaglia faced four batters and did not allow a hit or a run in relief.

Key Northwest Innings

– Fort walked to begin the game in the first and after an out, came around to score on Hererra’s double to right.

– In the foruth, Hererra walked to lead off the frame but was forced out on a Holler fielder’s choice. With one down, Handzlik launched his first homerun of the year to put give Northwest the lead, 3-2.

– In the fifth, with one down, Fort singled to center field. Adams then tallied his first homerun of the year down the left field line to extend the Bearcat advantage to 5-3.

– Wulff led off the eighth with a walk and went to third on a Hrdlicka single. Rycraft grounded out to second but Wulff was able to score on the play to tie the game, 6-6.

– In the top of the 15th inning, Rycraft walked to lead off and went to second on Fort’s sacrifice bunt. Adams was hit by a pitch but was forced out on a fielder’s choice by Herrera, allowing Rycraft to reach third. With one down, Holler singled to center, scoring Rycraft for a 7-6 lead. A Handzlik walk loaded the bases and a wild pitch with Figg at bat allowed Herrera to score from third. Figg doubled to left, scoring Handzlik and Holler to put Northwest up, 10-6.

Up Next

– The Bearcats will face Truman State on Saturday at noon in a neutral site contest in Arkadelphia, Ark.

