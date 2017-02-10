Elevated fire danger today due to wind and warm temps

A warm weekend is expected however it will not come without any concerns. Today will be warm and breezy with highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s however, this will lead to an elevated fire weather concern. Saturday will be warm as well but winds will not be as strong and the relative humidity will be higher with a slight chance of rain possible. Highs Saturday will range from the mid 50s across northern Missouri to the lower 70s across west central Missouri and east central Kansas. A cold front will move through Saturday evening cooling temperatures on Sunday to the mid 40s to lower 50s. Here’s the 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. North wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 47. North northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 49.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 47.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.